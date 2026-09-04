'Regretting the move?' - Lucas Digne's Paris Saint-Germain return plunges into crisis after Luis Enrique drops defender for 'sporting reasons'

Digne's return to the Parc des Princes has hit an immediate roadblock after manager Luis Enrique opted to leave the 33-year-old out of the squad for Friday's clash against Monaco. Despite signing a contract that runs until 2029 following his summer arrival from Aston Villa, the full-back's early performance levels have evidently failed to satisfy the Spanish head coach during the opening weeks of the campaign.

According to reports from L'Equipe, the decision to drop the former Aston Villa man is based entirely on 'sporting reasons' following a lacklustre start to his second spell in Paris.