Luca Koleosho to snub the USMNT? Burnley winger in line for senior Italy call-up for huge Nations League tie with Germany - if Mattia Zaccagni fails to recover from injury
Burnley winger Luca Koleosho could snub the USMNT as he has reportedly been asked to join the Italy national team as an injury replacement.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Koleosho is being considered for Italy call-up
- Was born in the USA and represented them at youth levels
- Could join Italy squad as last-minute injury replacement