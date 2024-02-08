'Love the hairy chest!' - Emma Hayes reacts to being transformed into Han Solo after future USWNT head coach's Star Wars obsession is revealed

Chris Burton
Emma Hayes Han SoloGetty/GOAL
USAEmma HayesWSLWomen's footballChelsea FC Women

Emma Hayes has revealed her Star Wars obsession, with the future USWNT boss seeing the funny side of her head being superimposed onto Han Solo’s body.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Currently in charge of WSL side Chelsea
  • Taking inspiration from sci-fi franchise
  • Will start new job in the States this summer

Editors' Picks