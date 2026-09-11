Ronald Araujo did not need long to feel at home in Liverpool. On loan from Barcelona this season, the Uruguayan defender is relishing his new adventure in England.

The newspaper Sport, citing the Daily Mail, reported that Araujo is already imagining an extended stay at Anfield beyond next summer, despite his Barcelona contract running until the summer of 2031.

Araujo has started just two matches since arriving at Liverpool. Even so, his performances have already made a fine impression on the fans.

The game against Atletico Madrid stood out. He took the man of the match award and set up Dominik Szoboszlai with a backheel assist.

His impact was immediate, and at Anfield he quickly became one of the fans' favourite new signings. Sources close to the player told the Daily Mail the feeling is mutual.

Araujo is enjoying both the club and the city, using his first weeks to explore Liverpool and get to know his new surroundings. What impressed him most was the sheer passion the people of Merseyside have for football.

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