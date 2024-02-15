Lorch warned by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of Orlando Pirates reunion - 'He has to work very hard like everybody else'

BackpageSeth WillisLorch warned by Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of Orlando Pirates reunion - 'He has to work very hard like everybody else'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCThembinkosi LorchMamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has warned Thembinkosi Lorch there is no free ticket to the starting XI.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLorch joined Downs on the final day of January transfer windowThe attacker has been at Bucs since 2015Mokwena makes his case