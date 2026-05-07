Loan flop frustration for Leeds after missing out on Harry Wilson - Title-winning Whites legend assesses why Facundo Buonanotte transfer has failed

Quizzed on what has gone wrong for Buonanotte, title-winning former Leeds full-back Dorigo - who is among those keeping a close eye on Premier League predictions - told GOAL: “What's fascinating is that sort of player is the one that we really didn't get in that start window.

“Obviously, Harry Wilson was that player. We thought that was across the line. It fell down right at the last minute. So that type of player is the last one that we wanted to go into this Premier League season with. We missed out.

“Clearly that option was always being looked at. And then Buonanotte came in and I was the same in that, ‘yeah, great, let's have a look because we haven't got that type of player, that link player, that number 10 that can get forward and score a few and have a bit of extra quality’.

“He had a couple of opportunities, didn’t do very well. Had a cup game away at Birmingham, really struggled and came off. And you've got to say that the other players in his position, or in and around him, were playing better. Simple as that.

“I'm sure he’s been working hard on the training ground, but so is everyone else. So it's been good in that respect, you've got to play really, really well to keep your spot or try and get into the side. Unfortunately, Buonanotte just hasn't. But there's no doubt that type of player is something that the club will be looking at again.”