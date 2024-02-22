Liverpool’s Xabi Alonso alternative? Sporting boss Ruben Amorim identified as ‘most desirable candidate’ if Bayer Leverkusen coach seals Bayern Munich switch
Liverpool have reportedly identified Ruben Amorim as the "most desirable candidate" to replace Jurgen Klopp, if Xabi Alonso switches to Bayern Munich.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Billy Hogan scouting Klopp's replacements
- Amorim & Alonso are the primary targets
- Reds also looking for a sporting director