Liverpool urged NOT to sign Antoine Semenyo in January as club legend reveals why £65m transfer would be a mistake
Semenyo a wanted man
Semenyo has been linked with Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, and Manchester United, with the winger said to be available in the first 10 days of January for £65 million ($87m) if teams activate his release clause. The former Bristol City man signed a five-year deal until 2030 with Bournemouth this summer but it seems he will leave the club in 2026. However, the Ghana international does not appear to be trying to force his way out of the Dorset outfit.
In November, he told Sky Sports: "I don’t think about it [transfer speculation] too much. I try to stay present as much as I can. You see the news all the time, I see it as well, I’m not oblivious, but I try to keep focused. I’m enjoying my football here. If I’m not scoring goals, all of that goes away. I try to stay present, do the best I can for the team, score goals and whatever happens in the future happens. When they [his former team-mates] all left [in the summer], there was a lot of interest and back and forth with the club. But I knew in my head that the manager’s got something up his sleeve this year. How we finished off the season last year was so good and we could continue, especially with the players we’ve bought in as well. I wasn’t too sure at the start but we’ve kicked on like a house on fire. I’m glad I committed to staying here because I’m enjoying every moment."
Liverpool warned off Semenyo
Barnes feels that Salah is unlikely to leave Liverpool in January, despite accusing the Reds of "throwing him under the bus" earlier this month. He also pointed to the fact that Slot's side have winger Cody Gakpo, striker Alexander Isak, playmaker Florian Wirtz, and teenager Rio Ngumoha as attacking options, meaning that a January swoop isn't necessary.
Barnes told The Mirror, "January is not a time to sign players. And if you look at what we have, we haven't got a problem scoring goals and creating chances. We've got Gakpo, we've got Isak, we've got Wirtz, we still have Mo. We have Ngumoha. That is not a problem for us. So, of course, if you then feel that long-term you want him, but I don't think January is a time to be signing players. So, and I don't know from Manchester City's point of view, he comes, he's going to play ahead of the boys who they have there. So, of course, this is, once again, paper talk. But from that point of view, he's a very, very good player. But from Liverpool's perspective, the solution to the problem isn't just signing players. We signed £400million pounds worth of players, didn't we? So what, we're going to sign some more now for £65m? And then if that doesn't work, you're going to sign for another one for £100m in January? No, we have a good enough squad. He's a good player. The club have to decide. I think we have problems in other positions that we need to look at before Semenyo. But that's not me not saying that he's a good player and if he comes to Liverpool, he would be welcomed. But, yeah, I don't know whether Man City are interested in him or Liverpool or anyone like that. But January, for me, is never a time to sign players."
Slot and Salah rift mendable
After being left out of Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United in early December, Salah said he had "no relationship" with manager Slot. The Egypt international has since apologised to his Reds team-mates, and he came off the bench in their recent win over Brighton, before receiving a warm reception from the Anfield faithful. As a result, Barnes thinks this divide will heal.
He added, "Arne Slot left him out and he came down hard on him, which is the right thing you've got about the manager. But it's not a question of Arne Slot or Mo going, both of them will stay. And if Mo goes, it's because Mo wants to go to Saudi Arabia. So, you know, it's not a question of Arne Slot forcing Mo out. You know, Mo is at an age now where, of course, he won't necessarily improve and get much better. But he's here, he can still have a top player. So I don't see it as a problem. It's modern football. Newcastle, you had with [Alexander] Isak when, you know, Isak wanted to leave Newcastle and the fans loved him and he left. And it's not a question of Mo staying and Arne Slot going or Arne Slot going and Mo staying. That's not the situation at all. Mo, our player, is going to go away to the Africa Cup of Nations. He's got another year on his contract. I'm hoping for him to stay. Mo is not going to be here in three years' time. I'm sure next year, if he stays, will be his last year. But it's not about Mo, it's about the club. So, yeah, they'll resolve that situation."
What comes next for Liverpool?
Before the January window opens in less than two weeks, Liverpool travel to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. At some point in January, Salah will return after representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Whether he stays and Semenyo makes a January move remains to be seen.
