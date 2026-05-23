AFP
Liverpool to wrap up signing of 17-year-old Colombian midfielder on long-term deal
Red-hot prospect heads for Anfield
Liverpool have moved quickly to secure the services of Colombian wonderkid Samuel Martinez from Atletico Nacional. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football following a series of standout performances on the international stage.
The deal, which is reported to be worth in the region of £740,000, underscores Liverpool's commitment to scouting global markets for elite youth talent. Martinez caught the attention of the scouting department during the South American U17 Championship, where he was instrumental in leading his nation to continental glory, starting five of their six games and contributing three vital assists.
Beating the elite to his signature
While Liverpool appears to have won the race for the midfielder, they were far from the only interested party. German giants Borussia Dortmund and Spanish heavyweights Barcelona were also heavily linked with the player, but the lure of Anfield and the Premier League eventually proved decisive in the youngster's decision.
According to reports from Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra and Paul Joyce as well as The Athletic, Martinez is set to sign a five-year contract with the Merseyside club. The agreement also includes a sell-on clause for Atletico Nacional, ensuring the Colombian side benefits financially from any significant future transfer fee should the player fulfil his immense potential in Europe.
Arrival scheduled for summer 2027
Despite the deal being agreed now, Liverpool fans will have to wait before they see Martinez in a red shirt. Due to transfer regulations regarding the signing of overseas players under the age of 18, the transfer will not officially go through until the player celebrates his birthday next year. This means his formal arrival at Liverpool is slated for the summer of 2027.
Until that time, the right-footed playmaker will remain with Atletico Nacional to continue his development. He currently features for their U20 side, developing the physical attributes and tactical discipline required to succeed in England.
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The new recruitment strategy
The acquisition of Martinez is part of a broader trend at Liverpool under the current recruitment regime. The club have increasingly looked to bypass traditional European markets to find value in South America and Africa, as seen with recent moves for Senegalese starlets Mor Talla Ndiaye and the heavily linked Sidy Barhama Ndiaye.
Once he arrives on Merseyside, Martinez is expected to link up with the club's Under-18s and integrate into the English game. He will join a talent pool that already includes promising youngsters like Erik Farkas and AJ Yeguo, as the Reds look to build a sustainable pipeline of talent for the first-team squad in the years to come.