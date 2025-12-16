AFP
Liverpool set to lose wonderkid for NOTHING as Leeds snap up 15-year-old
Leeds snap up Liverpool wonderkid
According to the Daily Mail, Morall decided to join Leeds after mutually agreeing to part ways with the Merseyside club, as the youngster feels that he will have a better chance of a pathway to first-team football if he moves to Elland Road. The Ireland youth international spent eight years at Liverpool's youth system after joining their U-9 side. Primarily a wider attacker, the 15-year-old is also capable of operating centrally. As Morrall's departure was mutually agreed, Leeds won't have to pay compensation to the Reds.
Morall bids emotional goodbye to Liverpool
During the weekend, Morrall shared a series of photographs from his team at Liverpool's academy and wrote an emotional note in the caption, which read: "After 8 years at Liverpool, it is time for me to say goodbye. I would like to thank all the staff and the coaches that helped me develop into a better player and a person. I will miss the memories and friends I made along the way however, I am looking forward to starting a new chapter and hopefully more things to come."
Leeds look to strengthen senior alongside signing youth talents
Other than bringing talented youngsters like Morrall, Leeds United are also looking forward to strengthening the first team squad and are eyeing a move for in-form Sevilla winger Ruben Vargas in the January transfer window. According to Orgullo Biri, the Premier League side are plotting a €20m (£17.5m/$23.5m) move for Vargas. The Switzerland international has established himself as a regular starter at Sevilla in less than a year since joining the Spanish club from Augsburg.
Vargas has appeared in 13 matches across all competitions this season, where he has scored three goals and provided four assists. The player remained sidelined for Sevilla's last three La Liga games due to a hamstring problem. Despite his recent injury issue, Vargas remains a key target for several Premier League teams this January, including Leeds, who are ready to come up with a concrete offer soon.
Will Liverpool lose Salah?
Following his dramatic public outburst, where he accused the club and manager Arne Slot of "throwing him under the bus" after he sat on the bench in three consecutive Premier League matches. The Egyptian was subsequently left out of the club's Champions League trip to Inter last week and the tense situation at Anfield led to speculation that the 33-year-old could depart in the January transfer window, with Saudi Pro League clubs keen on the winger. However, he was back in action for the Reds against Brighton last Saturday and provided an assist for Hugo Ekitike's second goal as the Merseysiders picked up all three points.
Despite returning to action, many still believe that it end of the road for Salah at Anfield and he is certain to exit next month. Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has even advised the Egyptian to return to Italy in the final stage of his professional career.
