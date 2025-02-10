‘I know a lot of things’ – Liverpool sent warning about Mo Salah contract extension as former team-mate explains why Egyptian star is still ‘closer to leaving than staying’
Mohamed Salah's former team-mate Dejan Lovren believes Liverpool do not "respect him enough" and that he's "closer to leaving than staying".
- Salah in last months of Liverpool contract
- Told Reds "don't respect him enough"
- Ex-team-mate says he's closer to "leaving than staying"