Liverpool's Amazon Prime documentary details revealed! Jurgen Klopp's entire nine-year reign to be revisited in special series with release date confirmed

LiverpoolJ. KloppPremier League

Liverpool's new Amazon Prime documentary will revisit the entire nine-year journey of Jurgen Klopp's reign as manager.

  • Liverpool's documentary to release next month
  • Will feature Klopp's entire journey at Anfield
  • Documentary to have interviews from current & ex-players
