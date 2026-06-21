Liverpool reject second Curtis Jones transfer bid from Inter as they hold firm on £35m asking price

Liverpool have turned down a verbal offer of around €25 million (£21.7m; $28.7m) from Inter for Jones, per The Athletic. It is the second attempt the Serie A champions have made to secure the 25-year-old midfielder’s services this summer but it falls considerably short of the Merseyside club’s valuation.

The latest offer was instantly rebuffed and they have been informed that unless their valuation changes significantly then Liverpool see no realistic pathway to a deal. Senior Anfield figures insist they would rather run the risk of losing Jones for nothing next summer than sanction a cut-price agreement in the current window.