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Mohamed Saeed

Liverpool reject second Curtis Jones transfer bid from Inter as they hold firm on £35m asking price

Transfers
C. Jones
Liverpool
Inter
Premier League
Serie A

Liverpool have turned down a second formal approach from Inter for midfielder Curtis Jones as the Italian giants continue their pursuit of the Anfield academy graduate. The Reds are reportedly holding out for a significantly higher fee despite the player entering the final twelve months of his current contract.

  • Inter fail to meet Liverpool valuation

    Liverpool have turned down a verbal offer of around €25 million (£21.7m; $28.7m) from Inter for Jones, per The Athletic. It is the second attempt the Serie A champions have made to secure the 25-year-old midfielder’s services this summer but it falls considerably short of the Merseyside club’s valuation.

    The latest offer was instantly rebuffed and they have been informed that unless their valuation changes significantly then Liverpool see no realistic pathway to a deal. Senior Anfield figures insist they would rather run the risk of losing Jones for nothing next summer than sanction a cut-price agreement in the current window.

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    Market precedents dictate steep price tag

    Liverpool want around £35m to sell Jones, who has one year remaining on his contract at Anfield. They point to the similar fee that Tottenham paid Atletico Madrid for Conor Gallagher back in January.

    The Reds are also using other recent domestic deals as a benchmark for their demands. Like Jones, defender Jan Paul van Hecke only had one year left on his contract when he recently moved from Brighton & Hove Albion to Tottenham for £52m. This firm stance has left Inter looking for ways to raise extra capital, with the Italians reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder as a priority for their engine room.



  • Stalled contract talks and playing time concerns

    Liverpool-born Jones came through the club’s Kirkby academy and has made 228 senior appearances since making his debut in 2019. He played 49 times in all competitions in 2025-26 but made just 28 starts and grew frustrated at not holding down a regular place in midfield. He finished the campaign playing as a makeshift right-back.

    Talks over a new contract stalled and there are currently no active discussions. The Athletic adds that Liverpool would still be keen to explore a new deal if the gap can be bridged between the player’s expectations and what the club are willing to offer. For now, however, the lack of progress on a renewal has opened the door for Inter's interest.


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  • FC Internazionale v Hellas Verona FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Inter persistent despite initial rejections

    Inter first tried to sign Jones during the January window when their proposal for an initial loan with an option to buy was swiftly rejected by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes. The Nerazzurri have remained persistent, viewing Jones as the ideal addition to a squad that dominated Italian football last season.

    The Italian side may need a "transfer domino" to fall into place to fund a higher bid, specifically involving Davide Frattesi and a potential move to the Premier League. Unless those funds materialise to bridge the gap toward Liverpool’s price tag, Jones looks set to remain on Merseyside for the final year of his deal.