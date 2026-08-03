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Liverpool told PSG's £145m asking price for Bradley Barcola must drop as Reds refuse to rush into transfer bid
Reds maintain interest despite valuation gap
Liverpool have identified Barcola as a key addition to Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola’s squad, but the Merseyside club are currently locked in a stalemate over the winger's valuation. While the player’s talent is undisputed at Anfield, the club's recruitment team is unwilling to meet the current financial demands set by PSG.
Sky Sports News' Mark McAdam, speaking on The Transfer Show, provided clarity on the current state of negotiations, noting that formal discussions have not yet commenced.
"There has still been no club-to-club contact between PSG and Liverpool at this stage over Barcola. He is a player Liverpool very much admire, but there’s no point slinging in an offer if they don’t believe that they’re close to getting a deal done. If PSG want £145m, then what’s the point of putting in an offer for £100m? It’s going to get rejected, isn’t it?", McAdam stated.
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Negotiation strategy takes centre stage
The hierarchy at Anfield is determined not to be drawn into a bidding war that exceeds their internal valuation of the player. After a summer that saw the arrival of Victor Munoz for €40m, the club is being more selective with its spending.
The strategy is clear: wait for the selling club to lower their expectations before committing to a formal proposal. This pragmatic approach reflects a shift in Liverpool's recent transfer policy, moving away from the heavy spending seen in previous years to ensure long-term financial stability.
McAdam further elaborated on the necessity for PSG to soften their stance if a deal is to be struck during this window. “Therefore, they have to have some sensible conversations where they can get it down a bit from £145m because they’re never going to pay that. We know Barcola doesn’t really see a future at PSG and he’s open to a potential move, and Liverpool would be a brilliant destination for him,” he added.
Iraola looking for squad improvements
On the pitch, Iraola is searching for solutions after a mixed pre-season. The manager was vocal about the need for improvement following a recent setback, where he noted the contrasting performances within the team.
The Spanish coach stated: "I think we learned a lot from this match. Obviously it's not the result we were hoping for, but I think it was probably the most useful friendly we've played so far. We played with clear positivity in the first half, but we were completely negative in the second half.
Iraola's focus remains on integrating new talent while managing a squad that has been stretched by injuries in defensive areas. The need for offensive reinforcements has become even more pressing as other targets fall through.
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The final hurdles in the Barcola chase
While Liverpool are eager to bring Barcola to the Premier League, PSG have their own conditions to meet before sanctioning a departure. The French giants are reportedly unwilling to let the winger leave until they have secured a suitable replacement to satisfy head coach Luis Enrique.
This creates a secondary complication for Liverpool, as they are not only waiting for a price drop but also for the domino effect of the European transfer market to take place.
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