Liverpool 'optimistic' over Ibrahima Konate contract extension with Real Madrid target eager to resolve future before World Cup

Despite his resurgence in 2026 reaffirming his status as a vital cog under manager Arne Slot, talks with Liverpool have hit a snag over financial terms. Konate is reportedly holding out for a significant pay rise to reflect his role as a key pillar in the defensive unit. Representatives believe his current package, worth approximately £150,000 per week, should be increased to bring him closer to the club's top earners. In December, the Dutch boss was completely honest about a brief dip in form, stating: "He was too present at crime scenes." Yet, the defender has bounced back impressively to dominate individual duels. While he is open to staying on Merseyside, this lack of an agreement has fuelled further speculation.