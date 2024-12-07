Forgotten ex-Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita set for shock transfer after failed Bundesliga spell

GettyScott WilsonForgotten ex-Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita set for shock transfer after failed Bundesliga spellN. KeitaFerencvarosTransfersWerder BremenBundesligaNB IEx-Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is set to leave Werder Bremen after making only five Bundesliga appearances for the club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKeita endures awful spell in GermanySuspended & fined by Bremen last season29-year-old now set to leave clubFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱