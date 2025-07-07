Liverpool's LFC TV set to resume broadcasting with hour-long tribute show to Diogo Jota after forward's death in tragic road accident D. Jota Liverpool Premier League

LFC TV will return to air on Monday evening with an emotional hour-long special, ‘Remembering Diogo: Our number 20’, in tribute to Diogo Jota following his tragic death in a car accident. The beloved Liverpool forward died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, on July 3, prompting an outpouring of grief from across the football world and a temporary halt in club broadcasting.