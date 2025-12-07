Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler reveals cancer treatment as he urges fans to 'get checked' in emotional message

Fowler, though, posted on X over the weekend that he recently underwent a procedure to remove a blemish just above his left eye. The spot was confirmed to be skin cancer, which was successfully removed from his face.

"Before and After… been a few people lately saying the same thing, go and get those blemishes/spots checked, basal cell carcinoma," Fowler posted on X. "Caught early thankfully so all good…just need to get a club now."

The former striker went on to receive a number of messages of support following his procedure, with former Reds star Luis Garcia posting: "Get well soon mate." Additionally, ex-goalkeeping coach John Achterberg said: "Good all is ok mate." CBS reporter Christine Cupo added: "Heal up well! Great awareness for early detection."

A number of fans also posted their support for Fowler, who was routinely referred to as "God" during his time at Liverpool, despite growing up as an Everton fan.