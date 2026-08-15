Jeff Bezos secures minority stake in Liverpool in shock new FSG investment

FSG have officially announced a definitive agreement to sell a minority equity stake in Liverpool to 1892 Holdings. The newly formed consortium is led and managed by Amit Bhatia, bringing together experts from across global business, technology and investment.

The high-profile investment group features significant financial backing from the Mittal Family Trusts and K5 Sports. Crucially, Jeff Bezos is involved as the lead investor in the K5 Sports fund. EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Eduardo Saverin, have also contributed to the strategic investment. The transaction is designed to actively support Liverpool's long-term growth ambitions both on and off the pitch.