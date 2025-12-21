Getty Images Sport
Liverpool humiliated! Reds fall to disastrous 9-1 loss to Chelsea in Women's League Cup quarter-finals
Chelsea destroy Liverpool in League Cup quarter-final
Defending champions Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the Women's League Cup in style as they ran riot against Liverpool by putting nine past them. Sweden international midfielder Rytting Kaneryd starred with a hat-trick, while Kerr and Wieke Kaptein contributed with a brace each as Chelsea completed the rout. The referee did not add a single minute of added time at the end of the second half in what was a showing of mercy to the hosts.
Jenna Clark headed home for Liverpool to score a consolation goal as Gareth Taylor's side's winless streak extended to four matches across all competitions. In the WSL this season, Liverpool have failed to win a single game after 11 outings, as they currently occupy the rock-bottom position with just three points to show.
- Getty Images Sport
January 'really important' for Taylor
Taylor was understandably devastated after the humiliating loss as he told reporters after the game that the start of the New Year will be very crucial for his team, who are staring at a possible relegation this season: "I like to think logically and it’s really tough to be super, super critical, because we’re working tremendously hard here to improve this thing but there are a lot of things we need in order to be able to do that."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Bompastor elated with 'perfect finish' to the year
Blues boss Sonia Bompastor was on cloud nine after the result as she told the media: "To finish the year in this way was ideal and perfect. I’m pleased because the most important thing coming into this game was to have some fresh legs, so we rotated the squad, and the girls who played today showed they are really good players, and they had a great game.
"Today we were able to score with different players, and Jojo had a hat-trick. It’s good for her confidence, and that’s the best thing that can happen for attacking players. I’m pleased for her, and for the team, also we had Sam, who scored two, and Millie scored one as well. There were a lot of positives from this game. Maybe if I want to be a little bit picky, I wish we could’ve kept a clean sheet today. They scored from a corner, so maybe that gave my team more motivation to keep scoring more goals. It was a complete performance and a great result. It’s part of our DNA to be resilient, to work hard and always give our all on the pitch. That’s what we need to do in terms of mentality as professionals."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Chelsea and Liverpool?
After ending 2025 on a high, the reigning English champions will enjoy a brief break during the winter holidays. They will resume the season on January 11 as they host West Ham in a crucial WSL clash. The Blues are currently second in the league as they currently trail league leaders Manchester City by six points. Liverpool, meanwhile, host London City Lionesses on the same day.
Advertisement