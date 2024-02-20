Liverpool dealt Diogo Jota hammer blow as Jurgen Klopp reveals shock timeframe for Portuguese forward's recovery from injury - with Alisson facing race against time to make Carabao Cup final LiverpoolDiogo JotaPremier LeagueEFL CupJuergen KloppAlisson Becker

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota is facing "months" on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury against Brentford.