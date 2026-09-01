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Live: the final day of the transfer window: last-minute deals keep coming

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Follow the most important news from the final day of the summer transfer window in Europe's major leagues

Football fans around the world have their eyes fixed on the final day of the summer 2026 transfer window, with the deadline looming across several major European leagues. Clubs are locked in a frantic race to wrap up their last signings before the curtain falls.

Follow our live coverage around the clock for the latest news and movements from the transfer market in Europe and beyond. We'll bring you official deals, ongoing negotiations, anticipated transfers and every notable twist the final hours might throw up before the doors slam shut.

Italy, France and Germany all close their summer windows at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain's window shuts at 12:59 am tomorrow, Wednesday. The English deadline runs slightly later, until 1:00 am on the same day.

Beyond the major European leagues, the American league's second window ends tomorrow, Wednesday, with the Dutch market closing on the same day.

Turkey keep theirs open until Friday. Mexico's window ends on 11 September and Portugal's on the 15th, while Saudi Arabia have until 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

  • Summer transfer window closes in the major leagues

    The summer transfer window has officially slammed shut across Europe's major leagues. The deadline for clubs to finalise their deals has passed, and the market won't reopen until January.

    England and Spain closed for business at 01:00 on Wednesday morning Mecca time. In France, Germany and Italy, the window shut earlier, at 09:00 on Tuesday evening.

    The drama isn't done, though. Several deals are still waiting on official confirmation, with agreements struck before the deadline hit.

    Elsewhere, the picture varies. Turkey keeps trading until next Friday, Mexico wraps up on 11 September and Portugal on the 15th of the same month. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, stays open all the way until 12 October.

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  • The most expensive in the Premier League: Enzo to City officially

    Enzo Fernández has completed his £125 million move from Chelsea to Manchester City, signing a five-year contract with the club.

    The switch makes the Argentine the joint most expensive player in Premier League history. It also reunites him with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium.

    Chelsea could have pulled the plug on the deal after their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, lined up as Fernández's replacement, fell apart. Instead, they waved the player off and got the transfer over the line.

  • Collapse of the Atlético Madrid deal

    Atlético Madrid have failed in their attempt to sign Argentine Nicolás Tagliafico on loan, according to the newspaper "AS".

    The Madrid club had struck an agreement over the deal. But a lack of room in the salary cap scuppered the move.

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  • Camara transfer to Chelsea collapses

    Chelsea's move for Lamine Camara has collapsed. The midfielder had been lined up to fill the gap left by Enzo Fernandez's exit.

    According to Sky Sports, Chelsea had a full written agreement in place with Monaco before the French club pulled out.

    Monaco, the report added, renegotiated Folarin Balogun's transfer to Everton, then walked away from the deal they had already confirmed with Chelsea.

    Chelsea's hierarchy are furious. They believe Monaco behaved in a manner that badly lacked professionalism.

  • Grealish returns to Everton

    Jack Grealish has completed a loan move to Everton until the end of the season, leaving Manchester City behind.

    The deal runs until the winger's Manchester City contract expires at the Etihad Stadium.

  • Renato Sanches parts ways with Paris Saint-Germain

    Paris Saint-Germain have parted ways with Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, tearing up his contract by mutual consent with a year still left to run.

    The 29-year-old signed for the Parisian club in 2022. He managed just 27 appearances across his time there.

    Now a free agent, Sanches can join any club he chooses.

  • Manchester United reject Everton's offer

    Manchester United have rejected an offer from Everton to sign their striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan.

    Everton offered to pay a total sum approaching 10 million pounds sterling, covering the player's wages for the entire season alongside the value of the loan, according to Sky Sports.

    United had opened talks with Juventus and Fiorentina over a loan move for the striker, but both attempts fell flat.

    The problem for Everton? United's management felt their move came too late, and the money on the table simply wasn't enough to say yes.

  • Al-Ainaoui moves to Leipzig

    The German club have confirmed a loan deal with Roma for Morocco international Neil El Aynaoui.

    Fabrizio Romano reports that the loan is worth 4 million euros. The agreement also includes a purchase option worth 25 million euros, plus a percentage of any future sale.

    El Aynaoui turned plenty of heads at the World Cup, emerging as one of the standout names of the tournament.

  • Barcelona announce the departure of one of their players

    Barcelona have struck a deal with Italian side Venezia for the transfer of Spanish attacking midfielder Toni Fernandez.

    The Catalan club have kept a buy-back option on the player, and they will also pocket a percentage of any future sale.

    Fernandez, 18, made two appearances for Barcelona last season.

    For more details click here

  • Manchester United pull out of Nuri signing

    Manchester United explored a move for Algeria's Rayan Ait-Nouri, the Manchester City player, to bolster their left-back options in the closing hours of the transfer window.

    The club walked away from the deal, according to Sky Sports, after the proposed agreement included a clause obliging them to buy the player permanently once the loan spell ended.

    United would rather hold off on investing in the position until next summer and strike a long-term deal, with Luke Shaw remaining the first-choice left-back in the side.

  • Mudryk to Tottenham on loan

    Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk has completed a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Tottenham.

    The deal includes an option for Tottenham to sign the winger permanently. Mudryk had been out of official action since November 2024, serving a suspension linked to doping before the case was resolved last July.

  • Chelsea agree deal to sign Enzo Fernández's replacement

    Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign midfielder Lamine Camara in a £47 million deal.

    The Senegalese is set to sign a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge after passing his medical, according to Sky Sports.

    His arrival comes just hours after Chelsea agreed to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £125 million, a fee that equals the British transfer record.

    Camara made 31 appearances for Monaco last season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

  • Manchester City announce Ndiaye deal

    Manchester City have completed the signing of Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, in a deal that could reach £65 million, according to Sky Sports sources.

    The 26-year-old has signed a contract running until 2031. City pay a fixed sum of £60 million, with a further £5 million in variables.

    City moved to bolster their attacking options after allowing Savio and Omar Marmoush to leave for Tottenham earlier in the month, a double exit that thinned out Enzo Maresca's choices out wide.

    Everton, meanwhile, are working to strike a deal to loan forward Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United.

    For more details click here

  • Arsenal player bolsters Dortmund's ranks

    Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Arsenal player Ethan Nwaneri on a season-long loan.

    The German club moved into the transfer market to bolster their ranks after new arrival Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious knee injury.

    Dortmund had chased Nwaneri last summer. This time around, they got their man.

    Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board want the youngster playing regularly, and that desire for game time paved the way for his temporary switch to the Bundesliga.

  • Chelsea goalkeeper to Como

    Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has completed his move from Chelsea to Italian side Como on a season-long loan.

    Sanchez slipped down the pecking order at Chelsea after the club signed Argentine Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa. That prompted him to seek a fresh challenge in Serie A.

    Midfielder Dario Essugo has also moved to Strasbourg on a season-long loan, having attracted interest from Hull City during the current transfer window.

    Strasbourg have signed another Chelsea man permanently in striker David Washington. He arrived from Santos three years ago for 17.1 million pounds but managed just three appearances.

    Striker Dujuan Richards rounds off the departures, joining Wimbledon on a season-long loan.

  • New signing for Liverpool

    Liverpool sealed a new signing on Tuesday, just hours before the summer transfer window slammed shut. An official statement confirmed the club had struck an agreement to sign goalkeeper Luca Broegemans from Belgian side Genk.

    The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract at the AXA Training Centre.

    According to the BBC, the deal is worth 30 million pounds including add-ons. Broegemans will stay at Genk on loan this season before making the switch to Anfield ahead of the 2027-2028 campaign.

    For more details click here

  • FBL-ENG-PR-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ARSENAL-DORTMUND-FRIENDLYAFP

    Martinelli in Riyadh

    Arsenal's Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli has touched down in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to seal a move to Al-Hilal in the current summer transfer window.

    Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" ran a video clip of Martinelli arriving in Riyadh before he climbed into a private car to finalise his switch to the club during the ongoing summer mercato.

    For more details click here

  • Newcastle star loaned to Juventus

    Newcastle United have announced the departure of their 24-year-old German striker Nick Woltemade to Italy's Juventus on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season.

    Woltemade had arrived at Newcastle last summer in a major deal worth 75 million euros. His first season with the Magpies proved inconsistent, though, with 11 goals and 6 assists in 53 matches.

    The club confirmed the German striker's move to Juventus in an official statement, explaining: "A new player joins manager Luciano Spalletti's squad this season, as Nick Woltemade leaves Newcastle to join Juventus on loan until 30 June 2027."

  • Barcelona: no new signings

    Barcelona have slammed the door shut on any late business, confirming they won't add to their squad before the summer transfer window closes.

    Deco settled the matter. Speaking to the "Gigantes" network, the Catalan club's sporting director ruled out any move in the closing hours, killing off hopes of a new defender despite reports linking Barcelona with reinforcements in that area.

    Gabriel Jesus stands as Barcelona's final addition of the window. He follows Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Rodri and Dominik Livakovic through the door for the first team.

  • Harvey Elliott joins La Liga

    Valencia have confirmed the signing of England's Harvey Elliott on loan from Liverpool, adding to their squad for next season.

    The 23-year-old should bring Valencia the quality they need in midfield. The Spanish club wrapped up their agreement with Liverpool over the past few hours.

    Elliott joins on loan until the end of the 2026-2027 season. The deal contains no option to make the move permanent.

  • Mostafa Mohamed returns to Turkey

    Konyaspor confirmed the signing of Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed on Tuesday. The forward joins the Turkish club on a three-year deal from Nantes, ending a major crisis with the French side.

    A welcome video landed on Konyaspor's X account, showing Mohamed pulling off his trademark bow-and-arrow celebration, the emblem of his former club Zamalek.

    Turkey holds no mystery for the striker. He wore the Galatasaray shirt back in 2021.

    For more details click here

  • A historic deal in the Premier League

    Manchester City have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez in one of the biggest deals of the summer window, sealing an agreement with the Blues over a move to the Etihad Stadium.

    Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano broke news of the deal, confirming its value tops £125 million after lengthy negotiations between the two clubs. The Argentine is now preparing to undergo a medical before completing the switch.

    That fee makes Fernandez the most expensive signing in Premier League history. He surpasses the previous record held by Sweden's Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for £125 million.

    For more details click here

  • Juventus sign a Senegalese player

    Juventus have announced the signing of Senegalese Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr on a one-season loan deal.

    Baked into the agreement is an obligation to buy: the Italian club must sign the player for 25.6 million pounds if a number of conditions tied to his performances during the loan are met.

  • Al-Buleahi to Al-Shabab

    Al-Shabab unveiled Saudi international defender Ali Al-Bulaihi in eye-catching fashion, and some saw it as a dig at their neighbours and rivals Al-Hilal.

    The club posted a statement on their official "X" account confirming Al-Bulaihi's arrival on a one-season deal.

    But the real talking point wasn't the statement. It was the caption Al-Shabab attached to it: "Ali Al-Bulaihi at the giant of the capital", a description Al-Hilal's fans use for their own team.

    For more details click here

  • Wirtz arrives in Turin

    Juventus are ready to welcome German striker Nick Woltemade to Turin, having identified him as the loan signing to reinforce their attack this season thanks to the physical strength and character he brings on the pitch.

    The German striker has already touched down in Turin, where he is set to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move to Juventus, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

  • Al Ittihad v Al Najma: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Ittihad announce Diaby's departure

    Al-Ittihad have confirmed the departure of French star Moussa Diaby, with the winger joining Germany's Bayer Leverkusen in the current summer transfer window.

    The Saudi club posted a video on their official account on the "X" platform, showcasing Diaby's finest moments with the team under the title "He left a legacy and departed".

    Al-Ittihad announced their agreement to sell the French winger to Bayer Leverkusen, thanking him for his time in their ranks.

    For more details click here

  • Finally: Barcelona announce their new striker

    Barcelona have announced the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal during the current summer transfer window.

    In an official statement, Barça said: "Arsenal and Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to the Catalan side, with the Brazilian striker signing a three-season contract with Barcelona."

    The statement added: "Gabriel Jesus was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 3 April 1997, and began his football career in his hometown with the club Anhanguera. He then moved to the youth ranks of Palmeiras of Sao Paulo, one of the country's biggest clubs. He made his first appearances with the team in March 2015, winning the Copa do Brasil with them in 2015 and the league in 2016, as well as being named best player in the Brazilian league in 2016."

  • Officially: Arsenal player joins the Bundesliga

    Arsenal have confirmed the sale of Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, 26, to Hamburg.

    Vieira arrived at the Emirates in 2022 and racked up 49 appearances for the Gunners. He now rejoins the club where he spent last season on loan, in a deal worth around 10 million euros.

  • Bayern Munich pull out of the transfer market

    Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed the club are done bringing players in for the rest of the transfer window, even if a few could still head for the exit in the coming days.

    Freund told the German media: "Nothing else will happen regarding new signings. As for departures, the transfer window will remain open after today in some countries, so something could happen."

    Sacha Boey, meanwhile, is training away from the group as he waits to see whether he leaves. Freund also confirmed the club have opted to keep Hiroki Ito in the ranks.

  • An Italian signing for Chelsea

    Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Italy international defender Honest Ahanor from Atalanta, with the player set to officially join the squad in 2027.

    The 18-year-old made 35 appearances for Atalanta last season, his first campaign in Bergamo after arriving from Genoa in July 2025.

    Those displays earned him a call-up to the senior Italy side, where he won his first two caps last June.

    For more details click here

  • Senegal player from Paris to Aston Villa

    Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of young Senegalese striker Ibrahima Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain, in a deal worth 55 million euros, as the 18-year-old begins a new chapter in his career in the Premier League.

    Talks had entered their final stages over the past few days. The two clubs reached an agreement over the player's transfer, and Mbaye then travelled to England to undergo medical tests and sign his contract with Aston Villa.

    His arrival caps a short but eventful spell with Paris Saint-Germain, whose academy he joined at the age of ten. Mbaye rose to the first team and made his professional debut in August 2024, aged 16 years, 6 months and 23 days, becoming the youngest player to start a match for the Parisian side.

  • Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    <system>Preliminary agreement on the awaited deal</system>

    Manchester City have reached an initial agreement with Chelsea over signing Enzo Fernandez. The deal is nearing completion in the final hours before the transfer window closes.

    British newspaper "The Sun" report that City officials finally opened direct negotiations with their Premier League rivals over the 25-year-old midfielder yesterday, Monday.

    Fernandez is preparing for a reunion with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola in the Manchester City dugout this summer.

    For more details click here

  • Atlético Madrid make a move to sign Tagliafico

    Atlético Madrid are chasing Argentine left-back Nicolás Tagliafico, the Olympique Lyonnais defender, as they look to strengthen their ranks during the transfer window, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

    The player has already given the green light to the move. Atlético, though, face competition from Juventus for his signature.

  • Richarlison's move to Everton falls through

    According to Sky Sports, Richarlison will not return to Everton four years after leaving the club. The Brazil striker, linked with a move away, is expected to stay at Tottenham.

    It wasn't the only blow for the Toffees. Sky Germany report that Jamie Leweling, the England international attacking midfielder at Stuttgart, also rejected an offer from the Merseyside club, who had tabled 43 million euros to sign him.

    Roma failed to reach an agreement over the same player. Everton, meanwhile, may yet pull off other deals, among them a move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun.

  • A Chelsea player closes in on Tottenham

    Mykhailo Mudryk is closing in on a switch from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Mykhailo Mudryk will move to Tottenham. Everything has been agreed, including the personal terms of the contract."

    He added: "Mudryk will join Tottenham on loan for a fee, and it is also understood that the agreement includes a clause allowing the player to be bought, but it is not obligatory."

  • Paris Saint-Germain shut the door on the transfer market

    The Paris club spent the past 24 hours chasing an attacking player, but came up short.

    According to RMC, Paris Saint-Germain have wrapped up their transfer market business, at least where new arrivals are concerned. Departures are another matter, and Portugal's Renato Sanches remains one to watch.

    It has been a historic window for outgoings at the Parc des Princes. PSG have raked in around 370 million euros from sales.

  • Arsenal and Dortmund reach agreement

    Borussia Dortmund have pulled off a notable attacking coup from Arsenal in the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on his account on the "X" network: "Borussia Dortmund have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal. It's done!".

    Romano added: "Nwaneri's loan from Arsenal has been agreed for a full season, after the player accepted this move in the past hours".

  • Will Icardi return to Italy?

    Lazio are weighing up a move for Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

    Litterio Pino, the player's agent, said: "Lazio? There is talk about it."

    At 33, Icardi has been at Galatasaray since 2022. Before his move to Turkey, he spent time with Paris Saint-Germain.

  • New loan move for Grealish

    Manchester City star Jack Grealish has agreed to join Everton on loan in the current summer transfer window, having previously spent time at Aston Villa.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" platform: "Jack Grealish will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of joining Everton. The deal is done."

    He added: "An agreement has been reached with Manchester City over Grealish's move on loan, after obtaining the player's approval for the move to Everton."