Little boost for Arsenal? Pep Guardiola reveals Man City are sweating on Erling Haaland's fitness
Haaland fitness questioned
Haaland had scored in each of City’s previous two matches, including a crucial strike away at Liverpool last week, but did not return after the interval in the recent win over Fulham. Guardiola later confirmed the decision was precautionary after the forward reported discomfort during the first half.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup win, the City manager acknowledged the situation remains unresolved.
"Erling’s not 100 per cent," Guardiola told reporters.
"It’s not a big issue, the doctor said to me. But had some disturbance before and during the game and that’s why second half he didn’t play.
"We will see his evolution."
Training absences a cause for concern
Although Guardiola attempted to downplay the seriousness of the problem, Manchester City’s published training images on Friday did little to calm speculation. Haaland was not pictured taking part in the session, while several senior players were present.
Among those spotted were John Stones and Rodri, both returning to work, as well as recent attacking options around the squad. The Norwegian’s absence has increased the likelihood that Guardiola will choose caution, especially given the level of opposition and the fixture schedule ahead.
City face Newcastle in the Premier League next weekend in a match that could carry far greater importance in the title race than the cup tie against League Two opposition.
Arsenal keeping keen eye on situation
ofAny period on the sidelines for Haaland would inevitably be monitored closely by Arsenal. The striker remains a key part to City’s title charge and his goals have repeatedly proved the difference in tight title races over recent seasons.
The Norwegian has already maintained a strong scoring return this campaign and continues to lead the Golden Boot race. A short absence may not derail City’s season, but it could have a big impact on the race with the Gunners.
What comes next?
Haaland was rested for the win against Salford, with City luckily still possessing significant attacking options and were able to rotate.
