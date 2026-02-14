Little boost for Arsenal? Pep Guardiola reveals Man City are sweating on Erling Haaland's fitness

Haaland had scored in each of City’s previous two matches, including a crucial strike away at Liverpool last week, but did not return after the interval in the recent win over Fulham. Guardiola later confirmed the decision was precautionary after the forward reported discomfort during the first half.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup win, the City manager acknowledged the situation remains unresolved.

"Erling’s not 100 per cent," Guardiola told reporters.

"It’s not a big issue, the doctor said to me. But had some disturbance before and during the game and that’s why second half he didn’t play.

"We will see his evolution."