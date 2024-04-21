VIDEO: Lionesses power Arsenal to victory! Beth Mead finishes off scintillating team move and Alessia Russo smashes one home as Gunners blow away Leicester in WSL clash at the Emirates Stadium
Lionesses stars Beth Mead and Alessia Russo were on target as Arsenal outclassed Leicester City in the Women's Super League.
- Mead and Russo were on target for Arsenal
- Gunners beat Leicester City 3-0
- Kept up the pressure on Chelsea and Man City