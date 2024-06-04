Lionesses and Man Utd star Ella Toone told where she needs to improve by England boss Sarina Wiegman

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeLionesses and Man Utd star Ella Toone told where she needs to improve by England boss Sarina WiegmanElla TooneEnglandWomen's footballSarina WiegmanLionesses and Manchester United star Ella Toone has been told to improve in a key aspect of her game by England boss Sarina Wiegman.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland to take on FranceWiegman counting on Toone to get the three pointsPointed out one scope for improvement in her gameArticle continues below