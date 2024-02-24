Lionesses debutant Grace Clinton credits Georgia Stanway & Ella Toone for helping her deal with Sarina Wiegman 'challenge' after opening international goal account in Austria rout
Grace Clinton thanked midfield colleagues Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone after making her senior England debut, playing in a different type of role.
- Clinton makes senior England debut
- Midfielder scored in Austria demolition
- Thanked Stanway & Toone for their help