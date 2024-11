This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Revealed: Lionel Messi will NOT return to Barcelona for 125th anniversary celebrations L. Messi Barcelona Inter Miami CF LaLiga Lionel Messi is now set to miss Barcelona's 125th anniversary celebrations despite the expectation that the Argentine icon would be able to attend. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Messi will not be at the 125th anniversary event

Messi spent 17 years in Barcelona's first team

The Argentine won 35 trophies with the Catalan club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱