Luis de la Fuente tells Lionel Messi he should 'never retire' as Spain boss insists 38-year-old Argentina captain can still be a difference-maker at 2026 World Cup

Messi played a significant role in helping Argentina qualify for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States, scoring eight goals as Lionel Scaloni’s side secured top spot in South American qualifying.

However, the 38-year-old has repeatedly cast doubt over his participation at FIFA’s flagship tournament next June, where Argentina will look to defend the title they won by beating France on penalties in the 2022 showpiece in Qatar.

In an interview with Spanish publication SPORT in November, when asked about whether the possibility of competing at the World Cup was “very exciting”, Messi said: “Yes, obviously it is. It's a special World Cup. It's special to play with the national team, especially in major official competitions, and even more so considering what a World Cup means, especially after having won it.

“But as I was saying, I don't want to be a burden, so to speak. I want to feel physically fit, to be sure I can help and contribute to the team. Our season (at MLS side Inter Miami) is different from the European one. We'll have a pre-season in between, with few matches leading up to the World Cup, and we'll see how things go day by day to see if I really feel physically fit enough to be where I'd like to be and be able to participate.

“But obviously, I'm aware that it's a World Cup, and it's special, and that the World Cup is the biggest competition there is. So, I'm excited, but I'm taking it one day at a time.”