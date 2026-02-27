VIDEO: Lionel Messi tackled by pitch invader as Inter Miami win chaotic rearranged friendly in Puerto Rico

The Herons headed to South America for a pre-season tour, with several fixtures being completed across various countries. They have delivered on their promise to line up against Independiente del Valle. The original contest was postponed after Messi felt discomfort in his hamstring and was set to be ruled out of action.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was able to take to the field in Bayamon, but was fortunate to escape another untimely knock. He was dragged to the ground at one point after seeing a number of starry-eyed supporters jump the advertising hoarding and race across the pitch.