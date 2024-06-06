Lionel Messi Jordi Alba Sergio Busquets Inter MiamiGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba lead the way as MLS offer update on 2024 All-Star voting

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFJordi AlbaSergio BusquetsMajor League Soccer

Major League Soccer provided an update on the votes for the 2024 All-Star team and Inter Miami are dominating proceedings so far.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Messi, Busquets and Alba top All-Star rankings
  • Inter Miami's Luis Suarez also proving popular
  • The team will face Liga MX All-Stars on July 24
Article continues below