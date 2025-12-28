Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF announce South American preseason tour ahead of 2026 MLS campaign

Following their Peruvian opener, Inter Miami will travel to Colombia for a high-profile clash against Atlético Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot on Jan. 31. The Medellín-based club, commonly known as Los Verdolagas, boasts an impressive trophy cabinet featuring 18 Colombian First Division titles, two CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores crowns, and two Copa Interamericana titles among numerous other honors.

The tour concludes with a historic first-ever match against Ecuadorian opposition when Miami faces Barcelona de Guayaquil at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha on Feb. 7, challenging the most decorated club in Ecuadorian football history with 16 top-flight league championships.