Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reportedly set to visit White House to commemorate 2025 MLS Cup win

Inter Miami will reportedly visit the White House to commemorate the team's 2025 MLS Cup win in a ceremony on March 5. It is scheduled two days before the Herons' MLS match against D.C. United. Miami beat the Vancouver Whitecaps last December to lift its first league title.

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Miami's White House trip

    White House visits have long been an American tradition, with MLS Cup-winning clubs regularly attending a ceremony in the nation's capital. The last MLS team to head to the White House was the Columbus Crew, who did so in 2024.

    According to The Athletic, Inter Miami will have their moment in D.C. in March after winning the MLS Cup in December by defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps. 

  • Lionel Messi, Inter MiamiMajor League Soccer

    Messi's history with D.C.

    This isn't the first time Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has been invited to the White House, although it would be the first time he actually makes the trip should he go. Messi was previously invited to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then-President Joe Biden in January 2025, but was unable to attend the ceremony due to prior commitments.

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Official DrawGetty Images Sport

    The President and soccer

    Biden has since left office, with Donald Trump regaining the presidency in the 2024 election. Trump has regularly been involved in soccer since his return to office, attending the Club World Cup final alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and helping lead the draw for the 2026 World Cup in December.

    Trump has previously met Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi's great rival, as he hosted the Portuguese star alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the Oval Office.

    Miami's reported White House visit comes amid ongoing debate surrounding the trip made by the gold medal-winning U.S. men's hockey team, who were in Washington this week to meet the President and attend the State of the Union address.

  • Los Angeles Football Club v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Inter Miami, who lost their first MLS game of the season, 3-0, to LAFC, will visit Florida rivals Orlando City on Sunday.

