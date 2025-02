The Uruguayan set up a goal, while Messi was his usual buzzing self, in a comfortable 3-1 win for Javier Mascherano's side

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Luis Suarez assisted in 3-1 Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi held scoreless, denied by good saves

Miami remain undefeated in preseason Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱