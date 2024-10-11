Lionel Messi explains Argentina's rare ‘ugly’ performance & reveals why return to international football was delayed after unfortunate Copa America final injury
Lionel Messi has explained why Argentina put in a rare “ugly” performance against Venezuela and lifted the lid on his return to international action.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Albiceleste held to draw by Venezuela
- Conditions did neither side any favours
- All-time great earned international cap 188