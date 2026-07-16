'Diego is enjoying this immensely from up there' - Lionel Messi says Argentina win was 'a gift' for Maradona in touching tribute after securing World Cup final spot

The historical weight of the fixture was not lost on the Argentine squad, especially given the parallels to the 1986 World Cup where Maradona’s 'Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' eliminated England. Speaking to TyC Sports after the match, Messi said the occasion carried special meaning because of Maradona's connection to the fixture.

"Without a doubt, Diego is enjoying this immensely from up there because today was a very special day for him; being able to give him this joy and for him to experience it however he wants from up there. Let him enjoy it because it's a gift for him too," Messi explained.