Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s MLS Cup 2025 win draws 4.6 million viewers, sets age and engagement records

Across all platforms, the 2025 MLS Cup reached 4.6 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched events in league history. Apple TV data showed the youngest MLS Cup audience ever, with roughly 70 percent of viewers under the age of 45, while average watch time stretched to around 70 minutes per viewer.

That engagement extended well beyond the screen. Social media activity surged to a record 798 million impressions, representing a dramatic year-over-year increase and highlighting how MLS Cup has become a digital-first event for a younger, global audience.