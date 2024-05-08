BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel offside GFXGetty/TNT Sports/GOAL
Peter McVitie

'The linesman f*cked the game!' - Fans left in utter disbelief as Bayern Munich are denied last-gasp equalising goal against Real Madrid in hugely controversial Champions League semi-final moment that left Thomas Tuchel seething

Bayern MunichReal Madrid vs Bayern MunichReal MadridChampions LeagueThomas TuchelMatthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich were left apoplectic by a controversial offside decision in the dying embers of their Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bayern went 2-1 down against Real Madrid
  • Scored an equaliser late in stoppage time
  • Referee halted play to rule out the goal
Article continues below

Editors' Picks