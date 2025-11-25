GOAL
Liga MX Apertura 2025 playoffs preview: Are Toluca on course for back-to-back titles?
What is at stake?
Tijuana, Juárez, Pachuca, and Pumas battled for the final two postseason spots, but the decisive matchup only reinforced the existing hierarchy. Juárez earned its first-ever Liguilla berth by beating Pachuca - though the Bravos were already eighth in the table - adding to the belief that the Play-In has created more fatigue than competitive balance. This will be the final tournament using the format before the league returns to a traditional top-eight qualification system in Clausura 2026.
With the bracket set, the quarterfinals begin Wednesday, Nov. 26: FC Juárez vs. Toluca, Rayados vs. América, Tijuana vs. Tigres. On Thursday, Nov. 27, Chivas vs. Cruz Azul closes the first legs.
The second legs follow on Saturday, Nov. 29, before Cruz Azul vs. Chivas wraps the round on Sunday, Nov. 30.
No 1. Toluca vs. No. 8 FC Juárez - The most uneven quarterfinal duel
Juárez’s qualification came with a dramatic 2-1 win over Pachuca, but the Bravos now face the tournament’s most dominant side. Toluca enter the Liguilla as the reigning champions, top of the table, and overwhelming favorites.
The clubs have no Liguilla history between them; their only knockout meeting was a Repechaje won by Toluca. Their most recent league match ended 2-0 for the Diablos at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, with goals from Paulinho and Juan Domínguez.
Toluca - Key to Success
Long rest may be their only concern. With 18 days since their last official match, rhythm could be an issue. Otherwise, Antonio Mohamed’s team has been a powerhouse all season. Over two legs, they remain heavy favorites.
Player to Watch: Paulinho
The Portuguese striker claimed his third consecutive Liga MX Golden Boot and formed a dangerous partnership with Alexis Vega.
FC Juárez - Key to Success
Juárez enter as a pure underdog. To shock the champions, they must contain Paulinho and Vega at the Nemesio Díez - something few clubs have managed.
Player to Watch: Óscar Estupiñán
Eight goals in 13 matches made him Juárez’s primary threat. He’ll need a near-perfect series.
GOAL's Pick: Toluca advance comfortably.
No. 2 Tigres vs. No. 7 Tijuana - Ángel Correa vs. Gilberto Mora
Tigres and Tijuana have met only once in Liguilla history, a matchup won by Tigres. Their regular-season meeting also went to Tigres, 2-0, with goals from Gignac and Correa.
Tigres - Key to Success
Guido Pizarro’s side had the league’s best away record (four wins, four draws, no losses) and the best defense (16 goals conceded). They were also the second-best attack. Maintaining those standards should be enough.
Player to Watch: Ángel Correa
The World Cup winner has adapted seamlessly and is central to Tigres’ attack alongside Brunetta, Lainez, and Gorriarán.
Xolos - Key to Success
Sebastián Abreu’s side looked sharp in the Play-In but now face one of Liga MX’s toughest teams. Xolos must take advantage of the first leg at home to have any chance.
Player to Watch: Gilberto Mora
The 17-year-old showed confidence with a Panenka against Juárez, but Xolos need more than just him to pull an upset.
GOAL's Pick: Tigres move on.
No. 3 Cruz Azul vs. No. 6 Chivas - A matchup that promises plenty
Cruz Azul and Chivas have met three times in Liguilla play, with Guadalajara winning two series. Their most recent match came on Matchday 7, a 2-1 Cruz Azul win at Estadio Akron.
Cruz Azul - Key to Success
Nicolás Larcamón’s team secured third place and turned Estadio Olímpico Universitario into a fortress. If they maintain their defensive consistency, they enter as favorites.
Player to Watch: Gabriel Fernández
Unexpectedly retained, Fernández delivered with seven goals in the tournament.
Chivas - Key to Success
Gabriel Milito’s side closed the season strongly with a three-match winning streak. However, they ranked low among qualifiers in goals scored and need Armando González to continue his breakout form.
Player to Watch: Armando González
The 13-goal scorer shared the Golden Boot and is essential to Chivas’ chances.
GOAL's Pick: Cruz Azul in a tight series.
No. 4 Club América vs. No. 5 Monterrey - High stakes for both
América and Monterrey meet for the eighth time in Liguilla history. Rayados have won four of the previous seven series, including the only previous quarterfinal meeting (Apertura 2009). Their regular-season match ended 2-2 at Estadio BBVA.
Club América - Key to Success
André Jardine’s team has been strong but inconsistent. Securing a positive first-leg result in Monterrey is crucial before closing at home.
Player to Watch: Allan Saint-Maximin
Signed as the marquee addition this season, Maximin must deliver in the knockout rounds.
Monterrey - Key to Success
Domenec Torrent’s team has big talent but underwhelmed defensively, conceding 29 goals. With Sergio Ramos leading the back line, Rayados need stability and composure.
Player to Watch: Sergio Ramos
His leadership and defensive experience make him Monterrey’s most important figure.
GOAL's Pick: América advance, setting up a rematch of last season’s final with Toluca.
