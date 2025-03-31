Lessons from Ruben Dias? 'Manager mode unlocked' for Maya Jama as Alisha Lehmann’s coaching partner prepares to make Baller League UK bow

Maya Jama has unlocked "manager mode" in Baller League UK, with the Love Island host able to take lessons from Manchester City ace partner Ruben Dias.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below First all-female coaching team in Baller League

Jama missed MVPs United win on Matchday One

Will be alongside Lehmann for games in London Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱