AS Roma v ACF Fiorentina - Women SupercupGetty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Legendary ex-AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi plots sensational return to management at the age of 78 and 24 years after his last job as two-time European Cup winner reveals offers from Spain, Brazil and Argentina

AC MilanSerie A

Legendary AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi is considering a return to football, 24 years after his last job in management.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sacchi considering return to coaching
  • 24 years since his last job
  • Milan legend is aged 78
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match