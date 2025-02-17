Legendary ex-AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi plots sensational return to management at the age of 78 and 24 years after his last job as two-time European Cup winner reveals offers from Spain, Brazil and Argentina
Legendary AC Milan and Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi is considering a return to football, 24 years after his last job in management.
- Sacchi considering return to coaching
- 24 years since his last job
- Milan legend is aged 78