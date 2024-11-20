Rose-Tottenham-MourinhoGetty
Peter McVitie

'I had to get legal advice' - Danny Rose claims he didn't know explosive Jose Mourinho office showdown was being filmed for Tottenham Amazon documentary

J. MourinhoTottenhamPremier League

Ex-Tottenham full-back Danny Rose has revealed he sought legal advice after he was seen arguing with Jose Mourinho in a documentary about the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Rose confronted Mourinho while at Spurs
  • Discussion was recorded for documentary
  • Full-back was surprised by camera presence
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

59631 Votes