LEGACY: Searching for the heir to Gerd Müller and Miroslav Klose - Germany's longing for a centre forward fit for the 2026 World Cup

Mario Gomez, who stood in Klose's shadow for a long time, could have been the one. He also played as a target man, bringing with him a good goal-scoring instinct and finishing ability, while at the same time not differing too much from Klose in terms of physical presence and heading ability.

But Gomez and the national team never really clicked. The long-time striker for Stuttgart and Bayern Munich always struggled to convert chances in the national jersey, going almost three years without scoring in competitive matches. When he somehow managed to miss the goal from close range in the match against Austria during the group stage of Euro 2008, shooting the ball over the bar instead, he had to contend with the mockery from German fans for a long time.

Without Klose, Germany tried for a while to achieve success with so-called false nines. They converted No.10 players or played with wingers through the centre. Mario Götze, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz were just a few of those who had to try their hand as false nines. These were all attempts to replace Klose's power with finesse in combination play. Three disastrous tournaments later – the 2018 World Cup, Euro 2021 and the 2022 World Cup – it was clear that this swap had not worked out.

Since then, and especially with a view to the 2026 World Cup, the question that has been hanging over the heads of various DFB officials for years has become increasingly pressing: Where has the historic DNA of the German striker gone?

The attempt to answer this question leads to the philosophy of youth development over the last decade-and-a-half, combined with the hope of finding a good solution by adopting international trends. The youth academies of German professional clubs generally produce versatile attacking players who are expected to combine, interpret space and participate in pressing. Players like Götze, for example. He brought Germany the World Cup victory in 2014 with his goal and played for Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, but his career nevertheless remained slightly unfulfilled.