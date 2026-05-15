Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe stressed at Friday's press conference that Gordon's recent omission from the squad was not solely due to his hip issues, ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with bottom-of-the-table West Ham United.
Translated by
Left out of the squad again? Manager hints at summer transfer for FC Bayern's top target
Instead, the 25-year-old's ongoing thoughts of a move are also said to be a factor in Howe's planning. As a result, Gordon could again be left out of the Magpies' squad for the match against the London side.
"At this stage of the season, our focus naturally turns partly to next year. Anthony has only just returned from injury; I think the team played well in his absence," the Newcastle manager explained.
When asked whether Gordon's limited game time reflected the club's plans for next season, Howe confirmed, "Yes, our focus is already partly on the future."
- Getty Images
Gordon has reportedly reached an agreement with Bayern Munich.
The 25-year-old forward suffered a minor hip injury in mid-April, ruling him out of the matches against AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal. Even after he was deemed fit again, Howe left him out of the squads that faced Brighton & Hove Albion and, most recently, Nottingham Forest.
The Englishman remains strongly linked with a move to FC Bayern Munich. Reports claim he has already agreed personal terms with the German record champions for a switch next season, though the clubs are still some way apart in their negotiations.
- AFP
Bayern and Newcastle are negotiating the transfer fee.
Reports claim that Newcastle United are holding out for £80 million (€92 million) for the versatile attacker—a fee Bayern Munich is unlikely to match.
The Munich club has been on a strict austerity drive in recent years, and according to tz, sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have been tasked with strengthening the squad for the new season only in specific areas and avoiding huge outlays. A move for Gordon does not match that profile.
Club president Uli Hoeneß has reportedly backed the move for the Englishman, but FCB will first need to lower the asking price through negotiations. Talks are already underway between the two clubs, though a swift agreement appears unlikely.