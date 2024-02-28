Leeds fan rushed to hospital after falling from Stamford Bridge stand during Chelsea FA Cup clash

GettyPeter McVitieLeeds fan rushed to hospital after falling from Stamford Bridge stand during Chelsea FA Cup clashChelseaLeeds UnitedChelsea vs Leeds UnitedFA CupA Leeds fan has been taken to hospital after reportedly after appearing to fall from the top tier of the stand at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFan treated by medics at Stamford BridgeLeeds supporter reportedly fell celebratingHas since been rushed to hospital