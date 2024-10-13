Lee Carsley urges FA to hire a 'world class coach' who's won 'trophies' as he drops major hint on England future

Getty Images SportScott WilsonLee Carsley urges FA to hire a 'world class coach' who's won 'trophies' as he drops major hint on England futureEnglandUEFA Nations League BFinland vs EnglandLee Carsley appeared to rule himself out of becoming the permanent England boss by urging the FA to hire a coach who has won trophies.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCarsley appears to rule himself out of runningWants FA to hire a coach with more experienceEngland beat Greece 3-1 in Nations LeagueFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below