Leaving Austria after the World Cup? Ralf Rangnick is apparently considering a spectacular return

Rangnick has previously managed VfB Stuttgart, Hannover 96, FC Schalke 04, TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. He also served as sporting director at the Saxon club from 2012 to 2019, before spending a further year as Global Sports Director within the Red Bull organisation. Rangnick’s most recent role as a club manager was at Manchester United, where he was in charge from December 2021 to May 2022.

Immediately afterwards, Rangnick moved to the ÖFB and became Austria’s national team manager. He led the Alpine nation to Euro 2024, where, following a strong group stage, they reached the round of 16, only to lose 1-2 to Turkey. The next major success was qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as group winners; for Austria, this marks their first appearance at a World Cup since 1998.

In a group featuring Argentina, Algeria and Jordan, reaching the knockout stages is Austria’s minimum target. At the end of March, Rangnick’s side have friendly matches against Ghana and South Korea on the schedule, followed by a friendly against Tunisia in early June. The World Cup kicks off for the ÖFB team on 16 June with their opening match against Jordan.