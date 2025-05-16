'I need to leave America or retire' - Christian Pulisic & Weston McKennie highlighted as Shaun Wright-Phillips longs for day USMNT stars can thrive in MLS rather than seek exit to Europe
Shaun Wright-Phillips hopes there will come a day when the likes of Christian Pulisic can stay in MLS, rather than immediately head to Europe.
- Top talents seek opportunities elsewhere
- Rules in the States holding MLS back
- Changes could help to deliver bright future