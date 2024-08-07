2024 Leagues Cup Group Stage: Ranking top five goals from Tigres to Sporting Kansas City

Here are the five most impressive strikes from the Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2024

The 2024 Leagues Cup is well underway, with the Group Stage wrapping Tuesday evening.

47 clubs began in the World Cup-style tournament, and only 32 teams have advanced to the knockout stages. 15 groups of three teams competed, with MLS and Liga MX sides vying for success.

45 of the 77 matches are already complete and in the books, with some sides excelling, and others falling short. Now, with the knockouts on the horizon, GOAL takes a look at the five most impressive goals of Leagues Cup 2024's Group Stage below...