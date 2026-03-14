Lazio, Sarri: "Next season will be another fresh start. I have a contract. Tomorrow I’ll be going down to the Curva."

Maurizio Sarri, Lazio’s manager, spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Milan at the Olimpico, where the full complement of Biancocelesti supporters will be back in attendance for the occasion. Below are the most interesting excerpts, as reported by lalaziosiamonoi.it.

The fans will be back at the stadium tomorrow: is that an extra incentive?

“Both the fans and I, as well as the lads, are all delighted to be playing in front of our own people and in a full stadium. On behalf of myself and the players, we thank them; we hope to show our gratitude on the pitch too, despite it being an extremely difficult match. It’s a strong motivation for us, partly because motivation can be a risk factor, and we need to find it through our own internal goals. This team has had a couple of bad games, but in terms of commitment and dedication, they can’t really be faulted. I expect to see that confirmed, and perhaps even more. In the last match, our mentality was spot on; we finished strongly, but we need to eliminate a few moments of passivity in the middle.

On Milan:

"Milan have very distinct characteristics; they can catch you out even when they don’t seem to be in control of the match. They possess great technical and physical qualities. It’s a match in which we mustn’t give them space; they have devastating bursts of pace. However, we mustn’t let them get into the box – tactically, it’s extremely difficult."

Injury list:

"We’re currently testing Patric and Taylor; we’ll see when we finalise our plans. We’ll keep trying with Romagnoli until tomorrow morning, but the situation isn’t exactly straightforward."