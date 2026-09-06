Gennaro Gattuso, Lazio manager, spoke to Sky before tomorrow's away game at Udinese: "We did not start particularly well with the Coppa Italia match, but let's say it was a heavy blow. We paid for it, but we had the ability to react straight away."





"I would be hypocritical to say the atmosphere around the club does not weigh on us, he added, referring to the fans' strike at the stadium. It does weigh on us, that is a fact. Because you play in a beautiful stadium like the Olimpico and not have your fans supporting you, after a goal going under the curva or even hearing the whistles when things are going badly. I think that is normal, it is part of our job. It is the extra thing, football without fans is not football. It is another sport".